Mary “Christine” Martin, 67, of Beaumont passed away peacefully surrounded by love ones on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

She was born on November 2, 1953 in Woodville, Texas to her parents, John B. Powell and Mary Lou Powell Craven.

Christine was raised by Mary and Russell Balsamo.

She studied Theology and became ordained. Christine was a member of Christian Fellowship Worship in Beaumont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mary Balsamo; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Philip Martin; her siblings, Louis Powell, John D. Powell, Stanley Powell, Madeline Rogers, Carmen Winters, Eva Hatcher.

Christine is survived by her loving husband, Danny Martin of Beaumont; her son, Shane Martin of Beaumont; her two daughters, Teresa Martin of Nederland, Tara Winn and her husband, Mike of Port Neches; her grandchildren, Keaton Butler, Ariana Martin, Connor Winn, Caleb Winn, Sophia Martin and Reid Martin; her sisters, Tina Landry , Roxanne Ferguson and her husband, Kenneth of Port Neches; her brothers, Mark Powell of Kirbyville, William Powell of Woodville and John Henry Craven of Many, LA, Rusty Balsamo and his wife, Linda of The Woodlands, Rodney Balsamo and his wife, Leslie of Port Neches, Ricky Balsamo of Port Neches, Robert Balsamo of Pearland, Ronnie Balsamo and his wife, Tina of Groves, Randy Balsamo and his wife, Becky of Fannett along with her sister-in-law, Brenda Pastorella and her two kids, Bobby Pastorella (Godson) and Gina Johnson as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 7:00 PM till 9:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Christine’s life will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In Lieu of flowers, family request charitable contributions can be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, (MGFA), with more information available at myasthenia.org.