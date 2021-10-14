Monthly meeting introduces local contractors to available jobs in the area

The Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center was in no shortage of handymen and women Wednesday morning during the monthly Contractors Business Development Committee meeting.

The event, sponsored by the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and available to members, began a few years ago and occurs on the second Wednesday of each month.

With more bodies than seats, local industry leaders were informed of many multi-million and multi-billion dollar jobs stretching across Texas and Louisiana.

Other topics included a quick lesson on slip, trip and fall hazards.

“With everything that’s out there today — you look at your phone all the time with the emails and text messages and videos — you know you’re watching all those things, and you get distracted,” said Elton Hollis, who co-hosts the event with founder Travis Woods. “But it’s not just the phones we’re looking at, it’s also people just thinking about other things while they’re walking.”

Port Arthur Newsmedia Marketing Consultant Candace Hemelt gave a short presentation on the 2021 Small Business Associates Resource Guide.

“What we’re doing is partnering with the Port Arthur Chamber to put together these showcase pieces that we bring out into the community,” Hemelt said. “But more importantly it goes to the Chamber members, and that’s who you want to get in front of. I have (last year’s) hanging in my house. It’s one of my go-to’s.”

Woods talked about the Chamber’s upcoming Industry Show.

“We probably had eight or 10 plants that set up booths and all you contractors set up booths,” he said on the last event. “You know we had over 800 people show up at this event. So if you’re wanting to get exposed and let somebody see you, I’m telling you, this is the way to go.”

Afterwards, Woods went over a variety of projects seeking bids that range across two states.

For information on joining the Chamber, to attend future meetings or for more on the Industry Show, call 409-963-1107.

For information on getting featured in the Small Business Associates 2021 Resource Guide, call 409-721-2400.