Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 6-12
Published 12:16 am Thursday, October 14, 2021
Groves police calls, Oct. 6 to Oct. 12
Oct. 6
- A runaway was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn.
Oct. 7
- Nicholas Sowders, 32, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 6100 block of Howe.
Oct. 8
- Credit/credit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Hays.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of W. Jefferson.
Oct. 9
- Skyler Leblanc, 18, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 4700 block of Clermont.
- Jose Hernandez Jr., 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of U.S. 69.
- Kenneth Sanders, 55, was arrested for unauthorized use motor vehicle in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Agustin Flores Rios, 26, was arrested for unauthorized use motor vehicle in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Cassandra Ramos, 26, was arrested for other agency warrants.
- An information report was filed in the 2100 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.
- Recovery of stolen property submitted by officer.
- An assault was reported in 6400 block of Warren.
Oct. 10
- Karen Jones, 56, was arrested for theft, two or more previous convictions, in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Berry.
Oct. 11
- Jordan Lane, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
- Airali French, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old in the 4000 block of Taft.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was taken in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- A duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
Oct. 12
- Jerone Simms, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency and failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 6600 block of Howe.
- A missing person was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.