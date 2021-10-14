Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 6-12

Groves police calls, Oct. 6 to Oct. 12

Oct. 6

  • A runaway was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn.

Oct. 7

  • Nicholas Sowders, 32, was arrested for criminal mischief in the 6100 block of Howe.

Oct. 8

  • Credit/credit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Hays.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of W. Jefferson.

Oct. 9

  • Skyler Leblanc, 18, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 4700 block of Clermont.
  • Jose Hernandez Jr., 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of U.S. 69.
  • Kenneth Sanders, 55, was arrested for unauthorized use motor vehicle in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Agustin Flores Rios, 26, was arrested for unauthorized use motor vehicle in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Cassandra Ramos, 26, was arrested for other agency warrants.
  • An information report was filed in the 2100 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Graves.
  • Recovery of stolen property submitted by officer.
  • An assault was reported in 6400 block of Warren.

Oct. 10

  • Karen Jones, 56, was arrested for theft, two or more previous convictions, in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Berry.

Oct. 11

  • Jordan Lane, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • Airali French, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old in the 4000 block of Taft.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • A theft was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An information report was taken in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 5100 block of 39th Street.

Oct. 12

  • Jerone Simms, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency and failed to identify fugitive intent to give false information in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 6600 block of Howe.
  • A missing person was reported in the 6600 block of Terrell.

