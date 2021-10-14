Gas spill impacts Nederland Avenue
Published 5:57 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021
A portion of a Nederland highway remains partly closed due to a gas spill.
Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said there was a gasoline leak at a Valero station at the corner of Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
He said it appeared an underground line to a pump broke, spilling the gasoline.
Both north and south lanes of Twin City Highway were closed between Boston avenue and Avenue B as crews cleaned the spill.
As of 5:20 p.m., the outside southbound lane of Twin City Highway at Nederland Avenue was still closed and would likely be closed for two to three more hours. Porter said this is causing some traffic congestion.