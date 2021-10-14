Gas spill impacts Nederland Avenue

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said there was a gasoline leak at a Valero station at the corner of Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said there was a gasoline leak at a Valero station at the corner of Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both north and south lanes of Twin City Highway were closed between Boston avenue and Avenue B as crews cleaned the spill.

Both north and south lanes of Twin City Highway were closed between Boston avenue and Avenue B as crews cleaned the spill.