Doylene Shields, 70, of Port Arthur, TX passed away September 26, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

She was a life long resident of Los Angeles, CA. In 2013, she moved to Port Arthur, TX to be close to her children and grandchildren.

Doylene accepted Christ at an early age and became an ordained minister.

Doylene met her husband Howard Shields and of this union was born Sherretta, Derick, Latesha, Lationa, Shawn and step sons Ronald, Troynel, and Nathan.

She is preceded in death by her mother Earnestine Williams and sister Bernice West of Los Angeles, CA.

Doylene leaves to cherish her memories, her children, grandchildren; devoted sister Bernice West of Los Angeles, CA; best friend, Ms. Bias of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.