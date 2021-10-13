Apply for $25K in grants for Port Arthur

The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has begun.

The initiative awards grants to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations serving the communities of Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. A pool of $25,000 is available for eligible non-profit organizations that must be in good standing with the IRS and have a valid tax ID number.

Organizations may apply for a grant ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. All eligible applications will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of Port Arthur community leaders.

Stephen Hemelt, publisher with The Port Arthur News, welcomes all nonprofits with a genuine desire to better Port Arthur and Sabine Pass to apply for the program.

“Thanks to our partners with Port Arthur LNG, we have created a user-friendly application process,” Hemelt said. “Those interested can log onto panews.com and click the tab titled ‘Season of Giving’ for application access.”

Click here to access the application.

Individual residents looking for a funding infusion are encouraged to partner with existing nonprofits, like local service organizations, to qualify for the application process.