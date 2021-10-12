Herbert “Griff” Griffin, 74, was born in Abbeville, LA on September 10, 1947.

He later relocated to Port Arthur, Texas where he lived until he answered the masters call and peacefully transitioned at his residence on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Herbert was a veteran of the USMC and a retiree of Drainage District 7.

He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and cruising to his hometown in his beloved Corvette.

Everyone knew he was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbert is survived by his daughter Teshemia Griffin; three sisters, Odeal Holloway, Faye Gloston and Mercy Green Wills; three brothers, Clarence Plowden, Henry Plowden and Calvin Green; he also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. Herbert Griffin will be dearly missed and will never be forgotten.

Funeral service is schedule for 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.