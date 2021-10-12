Alexander “Alex” Arredondo Sr., 86, of Nederland passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at home.

Alex was born on June 7, 1935 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Consuelo (Sanchez) and Reynaldo Arredondo.

He had lived in the Port Arthur area and the last 16 years in Nederland. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and served in the National Guards.

Alex retired from Huntsman Refinery after 22 years of employment as a process operator.

He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. Alex enjoyed go to the gun shooting range and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reynaldo and Consuelo Arredondo, his first wife, Mary Louise Arredondo, his brothers, Uvaldo “Vinnie” Arredondo, Perfecto “Pee-Wee” Rodriguez, his sisters, Argentina “Argie” Rodriguez Talamantez, Angelica “Ann” Rodriguez Watson and his stepdaughter, Vivian Clark.

Alex is survived by his wife, Elvira Arredondo of Nederland, his sons, David Arredondo and wife, Tina of Baton Rouge, Alex Arredondo Jr. of Nederland, his daughter, Cynthia B. Arredondo of Nederland, his stepchildren, Vanessa Nibert of Nederland, Dr. Leo Villegas of Beaumont, and Bill Villegas of The Woodlands.

He is also survived by sisters, Delia Walker of Nederland, Martha Arriola of Port Arthur, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A 2:00 PM funeral service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 PM until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.