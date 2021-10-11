50 mph gust recorded in Nederland. Weather Service talks severe weather for Monday.

Parents getting children off to school and motorists driving through Port Arthur and Mid County were rudely welcomed Monday morning with severe weather.

At approximately 7 a.m., Jack Brooks Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of more than 50 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak surface front is moving across the area Monday morning.

“That should be the worst of it for you,” forecaster Lance Escude told Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday at 7:30 a.m. “The heaviest rain is moving through your area right now and should be over with in the next 30 to 50 minutes. Maybe some light lingering rain after that.”

The rest of Monday looks like it should be dry.

For Tuesday, “we are looking at a chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms and about a 20 or 30 percent chance of rain. Temperatures still rather warm, looking at highs in the mid to upper 80s.”