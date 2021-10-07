Michael Lloyd McMahon of Nederland, Texas passed away in his home on October 6, 2021.

Mike was born June 6, 1935 in Tyler, Texas to John L McMahon and Lois Watts McMahon. In 1941 the family moved to Port Arthur, Texas.

Mike graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1954.

Mike married Barbara Jean Roberts in August of 1955 and started working at Texaco in 1956 and retired in 1994.

Mike traveled with his wife Barbara for 26 years in their RV exploring the United States and Canada making friends at every stop.

Mike recently celebrated his 86th birthday in June of 2021 surrounded by his family and the 66th anniversary of his marriage to Barbara in August of 2021.

Mike is survived by his wife Barbara Roberts McMahon, his four children Kathy McMahon Vargas, Diana McMahon Hendricks, Dr. Michael McMahon II and Christopher L. McMahon.

He has 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 at the Pompano Club event center in Port Neches, Texas.

The family invites all friends and family to share in the memory of ML McMahon.