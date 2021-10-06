PHOTO FEATURE — Industrial Training Center less than year from completion

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By PA News

Work continues on the Industrial Training Center under construction at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Officials with the college said the project is proceeding as scheduled with a completion goal in the summer of 2022. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Crews work on the Industrial Training Center at the armory site at Lamar State College Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A view of the site from Fourth Street. (Mary Meaux/The News)

