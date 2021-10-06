PHOTO FEATURE — Industrial Training Center less than year from completion
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- Work continues on the Industrial Training Center under construction at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Officials with the college said the project is proceeding as scheduled with a completion goal in the summer of 2022. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Crews work on the Industrial Training Center at the armory site at Lamar State College Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/The News)
A view of the site from Fourth Street. (Mary Meaux/The News)