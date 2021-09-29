William Henry Denzlinger III, 71, of Jasper, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He was born on December 14, 1949, in Port Arthur, to Ida Marie Foxworth Denzlinger and William Henry Denzlinger, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Denzlinger of Jasper; son, Doug Alexander and his wife, Kim, of Jasper; grandchildren, Kendra Alexander; Austin Alexander and his wife, Randi; and Colton Alexander; great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Alexander; great-grandson, Greyson Alexander; brothers, Jimmy Denzlinger of Port Neches and Darren Denzlinger of Jasper; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Hospice for the excellent care provided to William.

Mr. Denzlinger’s memorial service will be held at Camp Freedom Church, Jasper, at a later date.

Cremation arrangements for Mr. Denzlinger will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Complete and updated information for Mr. Denzlinger may be found at: broussards1889.com.