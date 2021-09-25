September 26, 2021

  • 82°

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

Nederland Police Department officer made the following arrests from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

  • Devin McGhee, 22, warrant other agency
  • Robert Broussard, 42, criminal trespass
  • Crystal Biscamp, 43, driving while intoxicated open container
  • Alfredo Vargas, 30, driving while intoxicated open container

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:

Sept. 13

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Boston.
  • Disorderly conduct-offensive gesture and arson in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Jester Way.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A missing person was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
  • Burglary of a habitation, assault causes bodily injury -family violence and interference with an emergency call was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 14

  • Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
  • Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Sept. 15

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated / open container in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.

Sept. 16

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Gambling promotion and gambling was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
  • Aggravated assault -family violence and violation of a protective order was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of FM 365.

Sept. 17

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 18

  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of FM 365.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North 33rd Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.

Sept. 19

  • A dog bite was reported in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
  • A runaway was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Print Article