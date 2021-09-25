Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 13-19
Nederland Police Department officer made the following arrests from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:
- Devin McGhee, 22, warrant other agency
- Robert Broussard, 42, criminal trespass
- Crystal Biscamp, 43, driving while intoxicated open container
- Alfredo Vargas, 30, driving while intoxicated open container
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19:
Sept. 13
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Boston.
- Disorderly conduct-offensive gesture and arson in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Jester Way.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A missing person was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
- Burglary of a habitation, assault causes bodily injury -family violence and interference with an emergency call was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
Sept. 14
- Burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
Sept. 15
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated / open container in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.
Sept. 16
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Gambling promotion and gambling was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
- Aggravated assault -family violence and violation of a protective order was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of FM 365.
Sept. 17
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
Sept. 18
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of South 10th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North 33rd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
Sept. 19
- A dog bite was reported in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- A runaway was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
