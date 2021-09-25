INDICTMENT: Woman slides paper under door to light apartment on fire

A 61-year-old Port Arthur woman who reportedly lit a piece of paper on fire and slid it under the door of another tenant at O.W. Collins Senior Apartments was indicted this week on a charge of arson.

According to an officer with the Port Arthur Fire Department, Maxine Angelo Castle was allegedly seen lighting a piece of folded notebook paper on fire and placing the item under the door of an apartment at 4440 Gulfway Drive.

A neighbor reportedly saw the woman leaving the hallway a short time before the tenant found the fire burning.

Court documents state Castle knew the tenant of the apartment where the flaming paper was placed.

Castle was arrested Aug. 23 for arson. She remains behind bars on a $35,000 bond.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.