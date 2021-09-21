WATCH — Helicopter crew rescues man off coast of Sabine Pass

A 35-year-old man was rescued Sunday approximately 22 miles south of Sabine Pass after he was “exhibiting abnormal lethargic behavior,” according to information from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Houston command center received the call at approximately 10:36 p.m. from the Pacific Ruby, an anchored tanker.

The man was taken by MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for treatment, where he was last said to be in stable condition.