WATCH — Beaumont nurse wows judges on “The Voice”

The newest season of “The Voice” premiered this week with a face familiar to many in Southeast Texas.

Vaughn Mugol, 27, a registered nurse from Beaumont, auditioned and got a three-chair turn with his version of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team.”

“This is all new to me. I’m a registered nurse so I usually just sing to my patients,” he told the judges.

Ultimately, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend turned for the Southeast Texan. But you can watch him on NBC this season on Team Ariana.

You can catch another episode tonight at 8 p.m.