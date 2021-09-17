Port Neches Chamber honors star student Emily Smith

PORT NECHES — School administrators joked Thursday that it was only a matter of time before Emily Smith was recognized as Student of Month.

The Port Neches-Groves High senior was honored this week during the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce’s networking coffee at Pizza Inn.

Restaurant manager Scott Burgess thanked everyone for coming, adding he was honored to host the Chamber’s first in-person coffee event post-COVID shutdown.

Executive director Debbie Plaia told attendees the chamber’s October golf tournament fundraiser is nearing and there is still time to sign up for sponsorships and register a team to play. For more information, call 409-722-9154.