September 17, 2021

City of Port Arthur announces water concerns for Lakeside community

By PA News

Published 11:25 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

The City of Port Arthur announced residents surrounding the 5300 block of Prospect Avenue may experience little to no water pressure for the next 2-4 hours.

The repair will affect most of the Lakeside area.

Please contact the Water Dispatch Division for status and updates.

Fore more information, call 409-983-8550.

