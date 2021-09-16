City of Port Arthur announces water concerns for Lakeside community
The City of Port Arthur announced residents surrounding the 5300 block of Prospect Avenue may experience little to no water pressure for the next 2-4 hours.
The repair will affect most of the Lakeside area.
Please contact the Water Dispatch Division for status and updates.
Fore more information, call 409-983-8550.
