4 deaths, more than 130 new COVID cases reported in Port Arthur & Mid County

Four COVID-related deaths and more than 130 new confirmed cases were announced Saturday morning by the City of Port Arthur Health Department, indicating a particularly devastating previous 24 hours for Port Arthur and Mid County.

The fatalities included two Black female residents in Port Arthur between the age ranges of 40-45 and 55-60.

The other Port Arthur resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.

The Port Neches resident was a White male between 80 and 85 years old.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions, officials announced Saturday morning.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic is 90 for Port Arthur and 18 for Port Neches.

The Health Department is administering COVID vaccines for all eligible children, teens and adults at the Texas Artist’s Museum Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homebound citizens may call 409-332-6180 to schedule in-home vaccinations.

From Sept. 10, the health department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 27 for Port Arthur, 15 for Groves, 66 for Nederland and 28 for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 136.