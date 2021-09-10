September 10, 2021

LETTER TO EDITOR — Texas women should stage walkout

All women in the service industry, in Housekeeping and restaurants and nannies should stage a walk out to show Governor Gregg Abbott how stupid he is for his new abortion law.

This will also show Governor Gregg Abbott that he is not going to be re-elected.

 

Doretta Dover

Nederland

