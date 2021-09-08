Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

A 28-year-old woman who allegedly held an adult and two juveniles at gunpoint for three hours in an apartment is facing three counts of unlawful restraint.

Jasmine Gardner was visiting from out of town at Cedar Ridge apartments Saturday night when a disturbance occurred.

Port Arthur police were called at approximately 10:08 p.m. Saturday to the 7600 block of Ninth Avenue, where they were told one adult and three juveniles were being held at gunpoint in an apartment against their will, according to Sgt. George Clark.

Port Arthur Police Hostage Negotiators and Port Arthur Police SWAT were called to the scene and after a three-hour standoff, the hostage negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender without violence.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the woman is not from Port Arthur and is believed to be an evacuee from New Orleans.

Police believe Gardner went to the apartment with a relative, where the other three juveniles and adult were when the altercation occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Gardner remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on two counts of unlawful restraint with $20,000 bond and state jail felonies because they involved juveniles under the age of 17 and a third count of unlawful restraint with a $10,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

