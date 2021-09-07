September 7, 2021

Darrel Wayne McNiel Sr.

Darrel Wayne McNiel,  Sr., 71, of Port Acres  passed away Friday,  September 3, 2021. Dar

rel was born April 23,  1950, in Beaumont, Tex as to Wilford and Margie  McNiel.

Darrel attended the  Church of Christ and  was actively involved  with church meetings.

He was devoted to his  faith and spending every moment with Family. He retired from Valero after  46 years of service.

He  enjoyed fishing, playing  bass guitar, singing bass and writing.

Darrel is preceded in  death by his parents, Wilford Dean McNiel and Margie Bell Pouncey McNiel; two brothers, Dean McNiel and Danny  McNiel.

Those left behind to  cherish Darrel’s memory are his loving wife  of 21 years, Debra Ann  McNiel; children, Kisha Nunez and her husband,  Luis; Darrel Wayne McNiel Jr.; stepchildren, Heather Ragan, Bran don Ragan and Derrick  Ragan; grandchildren Malorie McNiel, Kayla McNiel, Khloe Droddy, Alexius Droddy, Brian na Nunez, Gaven Seelye, Jamor Ragan, Antonio Ragan, Allison Ragan and Juniper Ragan; one great grandchild, Hayes Prewitt; brother, Don McNiel and his wife, Billie; Dennis McNiel and  his wife, Susan.

Memorial Service @  Mid County Church of  Christ, 3057 8th St, Port  Neches 77651 at 1 pm  Saturday, 09-11-21

