Sertoma celebrates community impact & Ed Kestler as Sertoman of the Year

Port Arthur Sertoma announced Ed Kestler as 2021 Sertoman of the Year.

Since 1986, Kestler has served as past president and on the Board of Directors, helped establish the Sertoma National Heritage Program through the City of Port Arthur Library held each summer for over 30 years and launched the Annual Clay Shoot at One in One Hundred Gun Club.

The clay shoot celebrates its 10th anniversary Oct. 9.

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club celebrated its Triple Crown Social recently at the Museum of the Gulf Coast. The event was catered by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

The evening celebrated the installation of new officers, while all attendees enjoyed food, fellowship and refreshments, with Derby Hats, of course.

Port Arthur Noon Sertoma is a longstanding service organization serving the community with base focus assisting with speech and hearing loss. However, the club’s SERvice TO Mankind is not limited and extends to far more needs in the area.

Members support a number of fundraisers throughout the year, including the Nederland Heritage Festival, Groves Pecan Festival, Annual Golf Tournament, Mardi Gras, smoked turkeys, chicken dinners, and many others.

Just a few of the sponsored recipients include: The Caplan Center, PA Summer Reading Program, Jefferson County Foster Children Assn, Fetters Center, YMCA, United Board of Missions, academic scholarships for speech pathology students attending Lamar University Beaumont, hearing aids for needy children and adults and many more throughout the area.