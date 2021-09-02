Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 25-31

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31:

Aug. 25

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An information report was filed in the 6000 block of 39Th.

A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Aug. 26

None.

Aug. 27

A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6600 block of Plaza.

A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.

An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Post Oak.

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl.

Aug. 28

37-year-old William McCall was arrested for reckless driving in the 2400 block of Spurlock.

49-year-old Stacie Lapointe was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Pure Atlantic.

29-year-old Carlie Gonzales was arrested for criminal trespass in the 6800 block of Howe.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.

A criminal trespass was reported in the 2800 block of Rose.

A criminal trespass was reported in the 6000 block of 39Th.

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Charles.

A criminal trespass was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.

Aug. 29

52-year-old Matthew Bailey was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of W Jefferson.

Aug. 30

31-year-old Mario Rodriguez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Highway 73.

An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Atlantic.

An information report was filed in the 5200 block of Twin City.

An aggravated robbery was reported in the 2600 block of Main.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Aug. 31

An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Owens.

An assault was reported in the 6100 block of East.