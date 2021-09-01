PHOTO FEATURE — Is another Mid County Jack In The Box leaving?
The Jack In The Box located at 4640 FM 365 in Mid County now brandishes a for-sale sign.
A representative with realtor Fox & Graham said details are currently scarce, but corporate put the site up for sale and is currently in negotiations with the franchise owner.
An offer, however, has been made on the 2,118 square-foot building.
