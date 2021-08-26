Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: August 16-22
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22:
- Brandon Richards, 33, terroristic threat of family-family violence
- Carl Summers, 54, criminal trespass
- Quintavis Neal, 19, theft
- John Gamble, 18, theft
- Jeremy Grant, 45, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22:
Aug. 16
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Seventh Street.
- A detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1100 block of Boston Avenue.
- Theft and harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of South 12th Street.
Aug. 17
- Assault against public servant was reported in the 200 block of North 14th Street.
- A missing person was reported in the 1400 block of South 12th Street.
Aug. 18
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
Aug. 19
- Forgery of a financial instrument of the elderly was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An information report was completed in the1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
Aug. 20
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.
An Information report was completed in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Deadly conduct was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Two people were arrested for theft in the 2200 block of U.S. 69.
Aug. 21
- Assault was reported in the 3100 block of College Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.
- Assault family violence and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
Aug 22
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
