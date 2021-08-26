Groves Police Department arrests & responses: August 18-24

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24:

Aug. 18

An information report was filed 2600 block of Rose.

A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Gage Perez, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.

Aug. 19

Makara Kan, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Main.

Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.

Aug. 20

An information report was filed in the 2700 block of Boyd.

Aug. 21

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.

An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell.

Mason Smith, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.

Aug. 22

Norma Zelsdorff, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 32 nd Street.

Krystal Julian, 35, was arrested for false alarm or report in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

An information report was filed in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.

A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.

Desmond Coleman, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5100 block of 39 th Street.

D’vondre Jerry, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of 39 th Street.

Jacob Johnson, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6200 block of 25 th Street.