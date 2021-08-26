Groves Police Department arrests & responses: August 18-24
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24:
Aug. 18
- Gage Perez, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Monroe.
- A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was filed 2600 block of Rose.
Aug. 19
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
- Theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Makara Kan, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Main.
Aug. 20
- An information report was filed in the 2700 block of Boyd.
Aug. 21
- Mason Smith, 18, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
- An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Terrell.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
Aug. 22
- Norma Zelsdorff, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 32nd Street.
- Krystal Julian, 35, was arrested for false alarm or report in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- An information report was filed in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Georgia.
- A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 6800 block of Howe.
- Desmond Coleman, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
- D’vondre Jerry, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of 39th Street.
- Jacob Johnson, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6200 block of 25th Street.
- Morgan Brooks, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6400 block of Coolidge.
Aug. 23
- No reports
Aug. 24
- Nikki Gary, 39, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Victoria Ramirez, 37, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and warrants in the 4300 block of North Link.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
