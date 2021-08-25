Nederland Bulldogs pull out of upcoming tournament
The Nederland Bulldogs volleyball team and NISD administration elected to pull out of an upcoming tournament after a “couple of players” tested positive for COVID-19.
Nederland was scheduled to play in the upcoming Dayton Tournament this weekend.
Nederland is 15-3 this season, which includes a sweep of West Brook (3-0) Tuesday.
You Might Like
Eli Simmons takes pride in style of play – “Vidor quarterbacks have to go out & hit”
VIDOR — Being a quarterback for the Vidor Pirates is unlike lining up under center for most programs. In today’s... read more