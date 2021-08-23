Infusion center opens in Jefferson County; see how to seek COVID treatment

BEAUMONT — A new regional infusion center aimed at reducing the number of COVID-related hospitalizations opened today (Aug. 23) to residents of Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Jasper counties.

The former Golden Triangle ER, located in Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont, will be the operation site, prepped by area hospital administrators, where COVID-positive patients can receive Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

The center is expected to increase the number of daily infusions by 500 percent, according to information from the county.

Anyone who tests positive and does not have a primary care physician for referral can call the hotline at (409) 550-2536 to check eligibility and schedule an appointment.

Read here: Local officials go into detail about the center, COVID impacts for the community.