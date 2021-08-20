Velmarie Sandoval, 87, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 21, 1934 in Kirbyville, Texas to her parents, Earl Anderson Herrin and Velma Bennight Herrin.

Velmarie has been a resident of Port Arthur for over 65 years. She was a devoted housewife in raising her family along with her husband, Enedino.

Velmarie was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Katherine and Almarie; her five brothers, George, Earl, Danny Joe, Ray and Alton.

She is survived by her loving husband, Enedino Sandoval of Port Arthur; her sons, Thomas Sandoval and his wife, Cecilia of Port Arthur, Raymond Sandoval and his wife, JoAnn of Port Arthur, Michael Ozan and his wife, Betty of Jasper along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Sharon Inman and her husband, Gene of Call, Texas, Deborah Inman and her husband, Calvin of Old River, Texas; her two brothers, John A. Herrin and his wife, Cathy of Call, Texas, James R. Herrin of Call Junction, Texas, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Port Arthur. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to express a special appreciation to her caregivers, Michelle Bradley, Christina, Barbara, Debra and her niece, Missy Heredia for their loving care.

The family respectfully request all visitors that attend the visitation and services to wear a face mask or facial covering due to Covid concerns.