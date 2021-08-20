August 20, 2021

  • 81°
58th District Court Judge W. Kent Walston, left, stands with Nederland City Councilman Randy Sonnier after Sonnier was sworn into office. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

PHOTOS — Randy Sonnier takes seat on Nederland City Council

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:10 am Friday, August 20, 2021

NEDERLAND — Randy Sonnier took the ceremonial oath of office this week as the newest member of the Nederland City Council.

He was officially sworn in the previous meeting but could only participate via Zoom, so Monday marked the first time he sat in-person as the ward 3 representative on the Nederland City Council.

Sonnier won a special election in July to fill the unexpired term of Emmett Hollier, who resigned to pursue a potential bid for county commissioner.

Randy Sonnier, center right with right hand raised, takes the oath as the newest Nederland City Council member. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Print Article