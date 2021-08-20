Don’t miss out on your 2021 local high school preview!

Local high school and college football kicked into high gear this month, and scrimmage season is almost complete.

The Port Arthur News has you covered with the 2021 preview section published as a special edition. Pick up a complimentary copy at our office, 2349 Memorial Blvd. You can also view it online at panews.com/special-sections.

It features interviews with some of this season’s most highly touted players and analysis from area coaches, breaking down team strengths and areas of concern.

Many thanks to the student-athletes and coaches at Memorial, PNG, Nederland, Lamar, Sabine Pass, Bridge City, West Orange Stark, Vidor, West Brook and United for welcoming us into practices through in-person observation and player access.

This process began in June and would not be possible without the generous support of more than 50 local and regional sponsors.

Please consider their businesses and services as you look through the section.

Gridiron fun is finally around the corner, and we have got you covered for the preseason, regular season and postseason. Game on!!!