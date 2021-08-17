Pearl Duhon, 94, of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

She was born in Alto, Louisiana on June 23, 1927 to Elmer Antie and Maude Brown Antie.

Pearl was a lifelong area resident, homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cloy Duhon and brother, Tom Antie.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Linda Berry and husband Truett of Katy, Texas; sons, David McNicol and wife Debora of Kinder, Louisiana and Jeff Taylor of Groves, Texas; grandchildren, Davina Boyer, Katie Trickle, Teresa Waldrum and Brittany McCarty; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.