Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 2-8

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Friday, August 13, 2021

Port Neches police arrested the following individuals from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

  • Anthony Ford, 46, other agency warrant(s)
  • Giovani Escamilla, 34, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches police responded to the following calls from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8

Aug. 2

  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of 13th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Greenwillow.

Aug. 3

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and Fourth Street.

Aug. 4

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Macarthur.

Aug. 5

  • No reports

Aug. 6

  • An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Maple.

Aug. 7

  • An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 10th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession identifying information was reported in the 2100 block of Nall.

Aug. 8

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Ninth Street.
