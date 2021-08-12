Timothy Tyson, 78, a resident of Port Arthur, TX and a native of Monroe, LA, departed peacefully on July 30, 2021, at 11:55 a.m. at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont following a short illness.

Timothy was born to the late Walter & Pearl Tyson on March 31, 1943, in Monroe, LA. He was the youngest of 12 siblings that preceeded him in death.

Timothy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Mercedes K. Tyson of 52 years; two daughters, Larkynn E. Price, De’Boria D. Davis; two sons, Gerald Eulian Jr., and Clarence K. Eulian, Sr.; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mr. Tyson spent four years in the United States Army.

As he left the Army and moved to Port Arthur, he became employed with Southern Union Gas for 35 years until he retired.

During his retirement, he spent countless hours fishing and watching The Young and the Restless and football.

Timothy was a faithful member of Christian Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Airon Reynolds Jr., then under the leadership of Pastor Albert Moses, where he served as a dedicated & faithful Deacon.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be Monday, August 16, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery.