Nederland motorcyclist dies days after recent crash, police say

NEDERLAND — A Nederland man died less than a week after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car, authorities said.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter confirmed that Russell Cessac, 62, died Tuesday afternoon.

In relation to the crash, no citations have been issued as it remains under investigation.

Porter said the Texas Department of Public Safety would assist Nederland Police in a scale diagram of the wreck scene, which is not unusual when there is a fatality or potential for a fatality in a crash.

Initial reports indicate the Nederland motorcyclist was leaving a convenience store at approximately 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 1900 block of Helena Avenue when he reportedly pulled out in front of a 2020 Honda Fit.

The car was driven by a Port Arthur woman and there was a male passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

Police said Cessac was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, adding the collision was very near the victim’s home.

The occupants of the Honda are cooperating with the investigation, police said.