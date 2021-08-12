Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 4-10

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10:

Aug. 4

Antonio Gilbert, 20, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An offence report was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

Unlawful installation of a tracking device was reported in the 6200 block of Capital.

Aug. 5

Jacoby Bass, 25,was arrested for warrants, and possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.

Elbert Bass, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.

John Nguyen, 30, was arrested for evading arrest or detention using vehicle or watercraft in the 1600 block of Cardinal.

A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont.

Aug. 6

Craig Provost, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of East Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.

An Information Report was completed in the 6800 block of Howe Street.

An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.

A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.

Aug. 7

Antonio Yanez, 33, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6900 block of Gulfway Drive.

John Ballard, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of East Parkway.

Tommy Bolton, 46, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

Joshua Jacobs, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 5600 block of Twin City.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Graves.

Aug. 8

Trey Davis, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 8100 block of East Texas 73.

Aug.9

Charles Emerson, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Main.

Marianita Alamo, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aug. 10