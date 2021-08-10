Marsha Ann Clause of Hockley, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home with her loving husband, Larry Clause, at her side.

She was born December 7, 1951, in Painsville, OH.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Odie Simmons and Patricia Chaplin, her sister Lynn Cornelkl, brothers David Simmons and Tom Simmons.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Larry Clause, Son Dan Burleson and wife Krista of the Woodlands, TX; and step-son Chad Clause of League City, TX; Four grandchildren Tate and Addie Burleson, Cayden and Kaitlyn Clause.

Marsha enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping and going to the casino with her husband.

She will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home, 5200 West Parkway, Groves, Texas 77619 on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm; Service will begin at 1 pm and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, Texas.