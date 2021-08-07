Port Arthur man, 17, indicted for Beaumont robbery

A 17-year-old Port Arthur male was indicted this week following the armed robbery of a Beaumont store.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down the indictment for a charge of aggravated robbery to Devien Cohea for an incident that reportedly occurred Jan. 21.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police were called to Amigo’s Gas Station, 1695 College St., in reference to an auto theft. While there officers found a man was robbed at gunpoint and his white Nissan Titan stolen.

Video surveillance showed a black Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot and two males get out and demand the owner of the Nissan out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

The males then leave the parking lot along with the Ford Expedition, the document read.

On Feb. 2, multiple armed robberies and shootings were reported throughout the city of Beaumont. And on Feb. 3, a BPD officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the robberies and shootings.

Officers allegedly identified Cohea as the driver of the vehicle and he reportedly made a statement about involvement with the January crime.

Cohea remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility with bonds totaling $1.2 million for a series of charges including seven counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.