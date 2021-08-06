Sharks tandem hope to build contender

SABINE PASS — The Sabine Pass Sharks hope they get to see the field this season. The school, which usually has a lower turnout for the football team, has at least two players doing some heavy recruiting.

Junior Lukas Blood and sophomore Alexander Jackson said they spend much of their time trying to get their friends to come out and join the team, which averaged nine players for summer training camp. Only three players on the team live in Sabine Pass, making it difficult to get players to the school for practice during the summer.

“I have been talking to people about coming out since last season ended,” Blood said.

Blood and Jackson played on the offensive and defensive lines last season.

Sabine Pass head coach Jason Thibodeaux said Jackson might play running back, depending on who shows up on the first day of school.

“Alexander could become a back because he is very athletic,” Thibodeaux said. “Lukas is probably the best lineman we have here.”

Jackson is not shy about his desire to play in the backfield.

“I have been trying to play running back since I got here,” he said.

No matter where the two players line up, Thibodeaux said he is lucky to have them representing the team and school.

“Both of them have the perfect work ethic,” the coach said. “The kids see that and it pushes the other kids. I need that. I need them here every day. They don’t talk during practice. They just get after it. It really sets the tone.”

While they do not know what this season holds, both said they are trying to build the team to be competitive.

Blood is the oldest player on the team at practice (two seniors are supposed to show up once school starts). He said he wants to have a good team for his senior season.

On Thursday, Blood led the drills on the practice field. He said he enjoys playing on defense more.

“I love being physical,” he said. “I like being able to tackle. It feels more natural.”

While Blood said he is just ready for the first game, Jackson said he is particularly excited to play Hull-Daisetta because the two teams did not play last year.

“I’m just ready for something new,” he said.