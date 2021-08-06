Red’s Liquor, a family owned business

NEDERLAND — Just inside the doors at the recently opened Red’s Liquor in Nederland are a set of special instructions.

The stark white wall with black lettering tells guests “Pour. Drink. Relax. Repeat.”

Red’s Liquor is a family venture, Amaan Chakkiwala said. He and family members Frank Chakkiwala and Sammy Chakkiwala head up six locations, which include the Nederland store at 2828 FM 365, as well as a store in Beaumont, Orangefield, two in Orange and one in Bridge City.

The family got into the business five years ago, Chakkiwala said.

The Nederland location has been open just more than two months. Older residents may remember the shopping center where the liquor store is located as once being home to a Blockbuster video store.

Chakkiwala said the 16th Street location in Orange has been torn down and built anew, making it more appealing.

Inside the store

Chakkiwala was behind the counter when three men came in recently asking about certain bourbons. They declined commenting on the record because they were supposed to be at work but were interested in allocated bourbons. After a quick peek in the brightly lit, spacious store they left.

“With allocated bourbons, only a limited amount are made,” Chakkiwala said. “We have a good selection of allocated bourbons when they are in stock.”

He explained he might only get two to three bottles of one of these types of bourbons per month.

To keep things on the up and up, the store requires customers that purchase one of these liquors to also buy a minimum of $50 worth of regular bourbon or craft beer. And it’s one allocated bottle per customer.

Besides the upscale bourbon there is also a demand for cigars, hence the reason for Cigar Club — a walk-in humidifier.

Chakkiwala said two of their stores have these and they might add some to other locations.

Besides the rows and rows of alcohol, there is a vast selection of craft beers that are alternated out and a wine selection.

If you don’t see what you are looking for, then the item can be specially ordered.

And they have margarita machine rentals, he said.

He’s already preparing for the fall with a selection of Octoberfest beers.

“By the time October rolls around we could be out of stock,” he said, adding that they will then order more.

Local business climate

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque knows local economies have been impacted by the COVID pandemic, and the region has also dealt with three national disasters: hurricanes Laura and Delta and the winter storm earlier this year.

Duque sad it is encouraging to see local existing businesses doing well and new businesses joining the city.

“Hopefully the economic recovery can continue and we can get businesses back to the level they were before,” Duque said. “The best way to do that is for the community to shop local. This weekend is tax-free weekend and there are many businesses in town you can shop at.”