Port Arthur Police awards back-to-school money to local schools
The Port Arthur Police Department this year implemented a initiative to its Blue Santa program by randomly drawing the names of two schools to supply money to for back-to-school clothing and supplies. PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, center, drew Port Acres Elementary and Houston Elementary. Also pictured are Police Chief Tim Duriso, left, and Detective Mike Hebert, right.
