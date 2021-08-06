August 6, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department this year implemented a initiative to its Blue Santa program by randomly drawing the names of two schools to supply money to for back-to-school clothing and supplies. PAISD trustee Taylor Getwood, center, drew Port Acres Elementary and Houston Elementary. Also pictured are Police Chief Tim Duriso, left, and Detective Mike Hebert, right. Courtesy of PAPD

Port Arthur Police awards back-to-school money to local schools

By PA News

Published 12:19 am Friday, August 6, 2021

