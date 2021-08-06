August 6, 2021

  • 73°
Work continues at the Port Neches Middle School track — one of two projects underway by PNGISD. In May it was announced the district would revamp the two middle school tracks by replacing them with all-weather material, adding fencing and lighting, and making it easier for community members to exercise. The project was funded by money acquired from Total. Monique Batson/The News

PNGISD on track to help community

By Monique Batson

Published 12:20 am Friday, August 6, 2021

Work continues at the Port Neches Middle School track — one of two projects underway by PNGISD. In May it was announced the district would revamp the two middle school tracks by replacing them with all-weather material, adding fencing and lighting, and making it easier for community members to exercise. The project was funded by money acquired from Total.

Print Article