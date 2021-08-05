Mary Etta LeBlanc, 88, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.