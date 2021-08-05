Marine killed in battle receiving Port Arthur plaque

A plaque honoring U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. is tightly wrapped at the pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

The plaque will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Aug. 10.

Simpson was the first Port Arthuran to die in the Vietnam War.

He was killed in action Oct. 3, 1965, at the age of 26 in Quang Nam, Vietnam.