August 5, 2021

A plaque honoring U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. remains tightly wrapped at the pavilion downtown. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Marine killed in battle receiving Port Arthur plaque

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:22 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

A plaque honoring U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr. is tightly wrapped at the pavilion in downtown Port Arthur.

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Adam Ernest Simpson Jr.

The plaque will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Aug. 10.

Simpson was the first Port Arthuran to die in the Vietnam War.

He was killed in action Oct. 3, 1965, at the age of 26 in Quang Nam, Vietnam.

