August 4, 2021

PHOTOS — Nederland ISD preps families for start of school

By Monique Batson

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District celebrated its 14 annual Health Fair Tuesday at the high school.

The event offered all NISD parents access to dental information, assistance with school supplies, assistance with clothes, haircuts, nutrition information and more.

Everything was free to participants and attendees.

