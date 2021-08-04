Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021.

A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas.

Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur Independent School District, a member of New Light Christian Center Church with Pastors Terry/Tina Egans (Beaumont), and affiliated with several ministries throughout the city.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Wilbert Bonton Jr. of 21 years; her six children, Shakeith Polk (David), Anthony McGill, Levisha Swan, Makeia Mann (Nykemian), LaTonya Bonton and Wilbert Bonton III; eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of relatives, family and friends.

Services are scheduled for 11 AM on August 7, 2021 at Christ Temple New Life Ministries, 1000 Woodworth Blvd., Port Arthur TX, with Pastor Ronald Washington officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9 AM. Burial will proceed to Greenlawn cemetery.

Mask are required and will be on hand at the church as needed.