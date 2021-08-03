Gregory Paul Daniels, 60, also known as “PeeWee” received his heavenly wings on Monday morning, July 26, 2021.

He was a resident of Port Arthur, Tx and was employed with Port Arthur Housing Authority.

Gregory served in the Army as a National Guard for over 20 years where he was ranked as a Sgt E-5.

He was survived by his parents Carol Frances and Eddie (Bo Pete) Guillory (Port Arthur, TX); his two children Shavon (Nikki-Nee) Williams (Port Arthur) and Stephon Daniels (Port Arthur); three grandchildren Kirban Jr., Khalia, and Zyaire; three siblings Gale Daniels (Austin, TX), Ray “Adams” Daniels and Lori “Mookie” Daniels (Port Arthur, TX) and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends he came in contact with that became his family.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until 2 pm with funeral service scheduled for 2 pm on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Barnes Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor Donald Ray Bonnie officiating along with Apostle Glenn Alexander of Ruach Ministries International.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.