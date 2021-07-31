July 31, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 19-25

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Saturday, July 31, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 19 to July 25:

  • Kayla Dubois, 28, warrant other agency
  • David Franks, 45, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
  • Ruth Steward, 34, public intoxication
  • Cameron Grubbs, 31, criminal trespass
  • Dequarius Louis, 23, warrant other agency
  • Katarina Sobczak, 29, public intoxication
  • Amanda Gilbert, 40, public intoxication
  • Sergio Arriaga, 27, driving while intoxicated-open container

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 19 to July 25

July 19

  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
  • Found property was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of South 5 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Twin City Highway.

July 20

  • Theft by mail and theft was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of South 29th Street.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Canal.

July 21

  • No Reports.

July 22

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps.
  • Found property was reported in the 100 block of South 14th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 69.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
  • An officer had three people evade detention and fail to identify -giving false fictitious information in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and warrant other agency in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1600 block of South 37th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 7700 block of Viterbo.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.

July 23

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 24

  • Terroristic threat of family -family violence and harassment was reported in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.

July 25

  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway.
