Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 19-25
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 19 to July 25:
- Kayla Dubois, 28, warrant other agency
- David Franks, 45, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Ruth Steward, 34, public intoxication
- Cameron Grubbs, 31, criminal trespass
- Dequarius Louis, 23, warrant other agency
- Katarina Sobczak, 29, public intoxication
- Amanda Gilbert, 40, public intoxication
- Sergio Arriaga, 27, driving while intoxicated-open container
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 19 to July 25
July 19
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Knickerbocker.
- Found property was reported in the 1200 block of South 36th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of South 5 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Twin City Highway.
July 20
- Theft by mail and theft was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 400 block of South 29th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Canal.
July 21
- No Reports.
July 22
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Tipps.
- Found property was reported in the 100 block of South 14th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of U.S. 69.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
- An officer had three people evade detention and fail to identify -giving false fictitious information in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and warrant other agency in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1600 block of South 37th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 7700 block of Viterbo.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
July 23
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 24
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence and harassment was reported in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
July 25
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container in the 500 block of South Twin City Highway.
You Might Like
RELIGION BRIEFS — Men’s ministry group to meet Thursday
Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and... read more