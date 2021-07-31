All Nederland students, parents welcome at Health Fair

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Independent School District is hosting its 14th annual Health Fair next week to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

The fair runs from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Nederland High School Dome Gym.

Each year, hundreds of students attend the Health Fair, and organizers endeavor to assist them in making their first day of school as stress-free as possible.

“We typically have approximately 250 students that attend,” organizer Jared Walker said. “Those students were able to get some services for free and hopefully have them confident on the first day of school.”

To assist students even further, many of the services and resources provided at the fair are free of charge.

“The general idea is for any student needing help with back-to-school needs, we want to provide that for students at no cost,” Walker said. “Some of the services are free haircuts, free school supplies, free sports physicals and many other things.”

Due to the pandemic, the fair was postponed in 2020 to keep students and parents safe. However, this year, as the nation recovers, regulations have been lifted.

“There will be no restrictions this year,” Walker said.

Organizers are encouraging everyone, from students to parents, to attend the fair.

With the information attendees can receive at the fair, organizers aim to start high school as smoothly as possible.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” Walker said. “We want to provide the Nederland ISD students with peace of mind on the first day of school.”

For more information, call 409-727-5241, ext. 1101.